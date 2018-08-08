Newman Grove hosts 7 Cities Bike Tour

Newman Grove played host to 222 bicycle riders and their support crews last Saturday, Aug. 4, following their 42-mile ride from Norfolk.

Cyclists spent the night in the Newman Grove City Park and Newman Grove Public Schools, before making the trip back to Norfolk on Sunday.

A meal was provided to riders in the evening and in the morning.

Some of the entertainment included a car show, history tour, movie night with popcorn/concessions, and a band performance.

A rider’s lounge was also offered at the Newman Grove Community Building, which included a charging station for electronics.

Vendors were also set up in the community building.

Various Newman Grove businesses were open during the riders’ stay.

The ride supports area biking and trail opportunities, as well as youth college scholarships and projects in towns visited on the route.

In addition, the Orphan Grain Train collected 15 bikes in Newman Grove on Saturday.

