Petersburg to receive award from Keep Nebraska Beautiful

The community of Petersburg has received word that it will be recognized with a first or second place award at the Keep Nebraska Beautiful Environmental awards luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The luncheon will be held at 12 noon at the Lied Lodge and Conference Center, Arbor Day Farms, Nebraska City.

Let Bernie Cunningham know by Aug. 15 if you would like to attend. Call her at 402-386-5368.

She said, “It is always nice to have representation from our community at these state events.”