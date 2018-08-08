Rae Valley Heritage Assn. Plowing Bee, Old Thresher’s Reunion set Aug. 24-26

Tractors, engines, tillage and harvest equipment, and machinery of any year, make or model are welcome at the annual Rae Valley Heritage Assn. event Aug. 24-26, 2018 at Charlie’s Park, northwest of Petersburg.

Allis-Chalmers is the honored brand for 2018.

A tractor cade goes from Creston to Petersburg on Friday, Aug. 24. It will arrive at the site at 5 p.m. followed by supper at 5:30 p.m.

The annual consignment auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. It will include antiques, tractors and machinery. Saleable items are accepted until sale day. Call John Temme at 402-843-8688 for more information.

A stock antique tractor pull will start at 12 noon. Sign up ends at 11:45 a.m.. See weight classes at www.raevalley.org.

There will be a 30+ vendor flea market both Saturday and Sunday.

Daily attractions include all makes/models of mounted, pull-type and self-propelled harvest equipment, working blacksmith, steam engines/gas engines, shingle mill, saw mill, antique tractors, baker fan, threshing and corn shelling.

Read the complete story in the Aug. 8 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.