Schriver to be Grand Marshal at State Fair

Dee Schriver of Albion has been selected to serve as the Grand Marshal for the Nebraska State Fair Celebration Parade on Monday, Aug. 27.

Schriver has been a huge contributor to the Boone County Fair. She helped start several fair programs, including the horse show and dog and cat show. She started the Boone County Fair Women’s Day and Senior Day at the fair.

Dee has also served as a 4-H leader for more than 20 years and served on the Boone County Ag Society for more than 25 years, as well as serving on the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers Board.

She and her husband, Bill, have been married for 52 years and have five children – Scott, Gina, Deneen, Michelle and Alana – and have nine grandchildren.

The Schrivers will be special guests of the Nebraska State Fair. A reception will be held in Dee’s honor, and she will lead the daily parade at 1:30 p.m.

The Nebraska State Fair is in its ninth year in Grand Island and runs from Friday, Aug. 25, through Monday, Sept. 3.