New Cardinal logo in use at school

August 15, 2018

There’s a new Cardinal in town — it’s the mascot/logo for Boone Central and BC/NG activities.
A final version of the new logo was approved by the Boone Central Board of Education at a special meeting Tuesday night, Aug. 7.
There are three basic versions of the new logo that can be used for various purposes.
One is the head only. A second is the complete Cardinal. The third is the complete Cardinal with the “BC” included in type. but the design is not yet finalized.
Two versions are shown here.

