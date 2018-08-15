New Cardinal logo in use at school

There’s a new Cardinal in town — it’s the mascot/logo for Boone Central and BC/NG activities.

A final version of the new logo was approved by the Boone Central Board of Education at a special meeting Tuesday night, Aug. 7.

There are three basic versions of the new logo that can be used for various purposes.

One is the head only. A second is the complete Cardinal. The third is the complete Cardinal with the “BC” included in type. but the design is not yet finalized.

Two versions are shown here.