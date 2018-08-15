There’s a new Cardinal in town — it’s the mascot/logo for Boone Central and BC/NG activities.
A final version of the new logo was approved by the Boone Central Board of Education at a special meeting Tuesday night, Aug. 7.
There are three basic versions of the new logo that can be used for various purposes.
One is the head only. A second is the complete Cardinal. The third is the complete Cardinal with the “BC” included in type. but the design is not yet finalized.
Two versions are shown here.
New Cardinal logo in use at school
