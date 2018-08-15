NG Council plans 3.5% budget increase

At their meeting Thursday evening, Aug. 9, the Newman Grove City Council decided on a 3.5 percent increase in the 2018-19 city budget.

Budgeting for each department had been reviewed at the council’s July meeting, with the goal of maintaining the 3.5 percent increase level in the total budget.

The council approved a motion to present the budget numbers to accountant Bob Morrow for budget preparation. A budget hearing will be held at the council’s next regular meeting on Sept. 13.

Councilman Mikal Shalikow made a motion to take $2,500 from the Street Fund and allocate it to the Newman Grove Community Club for one year. However, the motion died for lack of a second.