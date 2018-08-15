Rhythm & Ribs here Saturday

Music, food, games and refreshments will all be part of Albion’s Rhythm & Ribs celebration this Saturday, Aug. 18.

Rhythm and Ribs is back for the ninth year in downtown Albion, and several new events will be part of the festivities.

Gates open at 8 a.m. with the beer garden opening at 10 a.m. People’s Choice BBQ Sampling starts at 12 noon. The barbecued rib dinner begins at 6 p.m.

New for Rhythm & Ribs this year will be the “human foosball” game from 2 to 6 p.m.

Human foosball is the same thing as regular foosball, but it’s life-sized and played on a field about 32 feet long and 16 feet wide. Rods are stretched across the field, and the players (humans) hold on to the rods in set positions.

In the Rhythm & Ribs version, each team will consist of five players. Each team defends the goal behind the players, and attempts to score in a goal defended by the other team.

Another fun game available on the grounds will be the cornhole tournament with two-person teams. Last year’s tournament winners were Dan Slaymaker and Steve Gragert.

There is still room for grillers to compete for total prize money of $2,200. Griller registration is available by calling the Albion Chamber of Commerce, 402-395-6012, or by email at albionchamber@cityofalbion-ne.com.

Judging of the barbecue contest will be at 4:30 p.m., and the rib dinner starts at 6 p.m.

Music will be a big part of the day. DJ Mike Thiem will entertain from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The “Charm School Dropouts” band will play from 3 to 7 p.m., and “Red Delicious” will perform from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight.

A bounce house and games will be available for children from 2 to 6 p.m.

Volunteers are still needed for various purposes at Rhythm & Ribs. Contact the Chamber of Commerce at 402-395-6012 to volunteer.