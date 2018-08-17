Margaret “Peggy” Temme, 81, of Petersburg passed away August 15, 2018 at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove. Funeral services for Peggy will be 10 a.m. on Monday, August 20, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with father Mark Tomaslewicz officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, August 19, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery. Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Elgin is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.