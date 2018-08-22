City’s June sales taxes set record

June sales tax receipts for the City of Albion set a new record at $70,460.

The June total was up by 13 percent, or $8,381, from the June 2017 total of $62,079, according to the monthly report from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

The 11-month total for city sales tax collections now stands at $656,717, or just one-tenth of one percent behind last year’s 11-month total of $657,179.

Motor vehicle sales tax were also much higher for June at $5,031, a $2,600 increase from the May total of $2,381. All motor vehicle sales tax funds support the city street funds.