Nebraska Independent Fabric Shop organization holds meeting at City Hall

City Hall in Newman Grove was the meeting spot for 17 quilt shops from throughout Nebraska on Monday, August 13.

Among many subjects discussed was the annual statewide Shop Hop scheduled for March 1-23, 2019. The theme is Boot Quilt’n Boogie and final plans were made for the special fabrics designed just for the group.

The Nebraska Independent Fabric Shop organization started in 1988. It’s purpose is to strengthen, develop, coordinate and promote quilting across the state of Nebraska.

The first Shop Hop event was developed to encourage quilters to explore the variety of fabric shops across the state.

This year marks the 21st Annual Shop Hop.

The present membership is 30 stores, meeting four times a year in different locations in the state.

The group had lunch at The City Cafe and many members visited Betz’s Little Shoppe.