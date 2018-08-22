Nebraska State Antique Tractor and Horse Plowing Bee this weekend

Now in its 36th year, the annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor and Horse Plowing Bee hosted by the Rae Valley Heritage Association will be held Aug. 24-26, 2018 at Charlie’s Park, northwest of Petersburg.

The yearly show, which is laid out on 40 acres of land, intends to preserve the agricultural history of northeast Nebraska.

Tractors, engines, tillage and harvest equipment, and machinery of any year, make or model are welcome at the event.

Allis-Chalmers is the honored brand for 2018.

A tractor cade goes from Creston to Petersburg on Friday, Aug. 24. It will arrive at the site at 5 p.m., followed by supper at 5:30 p.m.

Last year, 300 tractors participated.

The annual consignment auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 25, at 9 a.m. It will include antiques, tractors and machinery. Saleable items are accepted until sale day.

A stock antique tractor pull will start at 12 noon. Sign up ends at 11:45 a.m.. Weight classes are available at www.raevalley.org.

There will be a 30+ vendor flea market both Saturday and Sunday.

Daily attractions include all makes/models of mounted, pull-type and self-propelled harvest equipment, working blacksmith, steam engines/gas engines, shingle mill, saw mill, antique tractors, baker fan, threshing and corn shelling.

On Friday evening and Saturday evening at 8 p.m., there will be an open music jam and barn dance.

A parade of power will be held both Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday evening, there will be a short area route tractor cade, followed by a steam engine spark show at dusk. Knights of Columbus will have a steak fry from 5-8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26, begins with church services in the barn loft at 10 a.m. Tractor games and working events begin at 11 a.m. A walking plow and horse and mule plowing will start at 12:30 p.m. Antique tractor plowing and kid’s pedal tractor pull contest will start at 1 p.m.

Following the Sunday parade of power, there will be a kid’s money scramble, T-shirt shooter, trophies and raffle drawing.

A drawing for men, women and children wearing bib overalls will also be held.

Carson’s Cow Tippers Clown Alley will entertain children from 1-3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Larry Petsche, who has been treasurer of the Rae Valley Heritage Assn. for 38 years, said the event provides an opportunity to bring many communities together.

Read the complete story in the Aug. 22 Albion News & Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.