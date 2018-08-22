Rhythm & Ribs again provides enjoyable day in downtown Albion

Albion’s downtown area again featured barbecue and music throughout the day at the ninth annual Rhythm & Ribs last Saturday, Aug. 18.

Although the number of grilling teams was somewhat smaller, an estimated 700 people again attended for various parts of the day.

Main events again were the barbecue tasting, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., and the rib dinner, which started at 6 p.m.

There were 18 teams competing this year for $2,200 in total prize money for the ribs competition. Ribs were donated again this year by Niewohner Brothers.

Winning first place for ribs was “Whiskey, Wine and A Little Swine,” Steve Krohn of Prairie Village, KS. He edged out second place “Out of the Blue” Tim and Grant Mapel by a half-point.

Third place went to “Kickin’ Ash BBQ,” with “Hot Smoken Prowlers” placing fourth.

The People’s Choice barbecue tasting yielded a tie for first place between “Mercury Sizzlin’ BBQ,” Mike and Michelle Mapel, and “People’s Choice” Andy Devine and Dan Lueken. Placing third was “Sweet Tooth BBQ,” Eric and Michelle Casper.

The corn hole tournament was held throughout the day with many contestants.

Claiming the first place trophy after the finals were David Redler and Greg Krohn. Second place went to Jessica Krohn and Shayna Buettner.

Human foosball and the bounce house were popular activities for the children.

DJ Mike Thiem started the music at 10 a.m. “Charm School Dropouts” played from 3 to 7 p.m., and “Red Delicious” performed from 8 p.m. to midnight.