BC/NG wins 2 in Wisner-Pilger softball tourney

The Boone Central/Newman Grove softball team bounced back from an opening loss to win two games in the Wisner-Pilger tournament Saturday.

Blue River 4, BC/NG 2

Although Boone Central/Newman Grove outhit Blue River 6-3 in Saturday’s opener, the Cardinals could not convert enough baserunners into runs, dropping a 4-2 decision.

Card starter Keiley Tisthammer had control problems in the first inning, allowing the Panthers two runs on five walks. Brooke Groth took over mound duties and pitched the final six innings, giving up single runs in the second and fifth frames – both unearned due to BC/NG errors.

Groth also scored both Cardinals runs, doubling and scoring on Stephanie Wright’s single in the fifth, then reaching on a single and going home on Claire Choat’s triple in the seventh.

BC/NG 15, HWY 91 2

Boone Central/Newman Grove came back with a fury and bludgeoned two straight opponents to finish the tourney, starting with a 15-2 four-inning demolition of Highway 91.

Second-inning runs by Leighann Miller, Wright and Avery Olnes gave the Cardinals a 4-2 edge before an 11-run explosion in the fourth wrapped up the victory.BC/NG used three walks, seven singles, and Lauren Hedlund’s double and triple to blow the contest open.

BC/NG 15, Pierce 1

The Cardinals routed Pierce 15-1 to cap their day. Boone Central/Newman Grove (5-1) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and was never threatened by their Mid-State Conference rival.

A double by Keiley Tisthammer and Groth’s triple keyed the first-inning outburst and the Cardinals added three runs in the second, as Lauren Hedlund, Choat and Karlie Tisthammer all singled and scored. Lauren Hedlund tripled and went home on a double by Choat in the third to put the Cards on top 9-1.

Boone Central/Newman Grove ended the contest with six final runs in the fourth. Karlie Tisthammer, Claire Nelson and Olivia Connelly had singles in the inning and Ashtyn Hedlund drove in two runners with a double.

Further details in Print & Online editions of Albion News