Douglas H. Kramer 71, of Lincoln, passed away Aug. 25, 2018.

He is survived by sisters: Betty (Jim) Teter, Kearney, Debra (Ed) Slizoski, Platte Center, Rochelle Huisman, Leigh; brothers: Don (Peggy) Kramer, Monument, CO, Robert Kramer, Platte Center, and Scott (Connie) Kramer, Monroe; and nephews and nieces, aunt, cousin, and colleagues, and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Sara, and two sisters Barbara and Kate.