Joleen Aase, 75, of Newman Grove, passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 at Faith Regional West in Norfolk.

Survivors include her children: Keven Aase and wife Rose-Marie, Norfolk, Barb Johnson and Marion McCuiston, Newman Grove; three grandchildren: Mindy Enriquez and husband Jorge, Petersburg, AK, Troy McCuiston and wife Mandy, Omaha and Shyanne McCuiston and friend Keen Jackson, Jacksonville, NC; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Allan, four brothers and one sister.

Services will be Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay with burial to follow at Hope Cemetery at Newman Grove. Visitation will be Thursday from 8 a.m. until service time at the church.

Newman Grove Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.