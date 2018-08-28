Norma Penne

Obituaries

August 28, 2018

Norma Jane Penne, 82, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Norma is survived by her husband Luceine Penne of Belgrade; four children: Connie (Dan) Dobson of Cedar Rapids; Terry (Karen) Penne of Belgrade; Mark Penne of Belgrade; and Chris (Lynn) Condreay of St. Edward; six grandchildren: Jeff (Brandy) Dobson of Scribner; Dee (Joel) Schalk of Cedar Rapids: Eric (Jill) Penne of Cedar Rapids, IA; Kara (Luke) Choyeski, Sara Penne, and Kaylee Penne all of Kearney; 10 great grandchildren; brother Jerry Ferguson of Donna, TX; Diane (Brad) Winkelman of North Platte; two nephews: Ernie (Sara) Price of York; Jarrad Ferguson of Yankton, SD; sister-in-law: Shirley Tomlinson of Fullerton; brother-in-law John (Britty) Penne of Memphis, TN; along with many other nieces and nephews on Luceine’s side, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.

