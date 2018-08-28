Norma Penne

Norma Jane Penne, 82, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Norma is survived by her husband Luceine Penne of Belgrade; four children: Connie (Dan) Dobson of Cedar Rapids; Terry (Karen) Penne of Belgrade; Mark Penne of Belgrade; and Chris (Lynn) Condreay of St. Edward; six grandchildren: Jeff (Brandy) Dobson of Scribner; Dee (Joel) Schalk of Cedar Rapids: Eric (Jill) Penne of Cedar Rapids, IA; Kara (Luke) Choyeski, Sara Penne, and Kaylee Penne all of Kearney; 10 great grandchildren; brother Jerry Ferguson of Donna, TX; Diane (Brad) Winkelman of North Platte; two nephews: Ernie (Sara) Price of York; Jarrad Ferguson of Yankton, SD; sister-in-law: Shirley Tomlinson of Fullerton; brother-in-law John (Britty) Penne of Memphis, TN; along with many other nieces and nephews on Luceine’s side, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.