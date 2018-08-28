Sharon Kay (Mrs. Ronald) Wilkinson, 75, of Elgin, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 at UNMC – Omaha.

Sharon is survived by her daughters: Ronda (Nathan) Price of Grand Island and Tammy Wilkinson of Omaha; five grandchildren: Jennifer Dozler of Kearney; Tonya Dozler of Norfolk; Dezirae Wilkinson of Omaha; Michael Dozler of Washington, DC; Jazmin Wilkinson of Omaha; five great grandchildren: Rian Green of Kearney; Jaciona Fiscus, Raeona Fiscus and Amiyah Wilkinson, all of Omaha; Zaen Green of Kearney; sister Norma Shiffer of Denver, CO; brother Jimmy Sheets of North Platte; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Sharon Wilkinson (Mrs. Gary) of Elgin; Max Wilkinson Jr. ”Bud” (Tarri) of Hallam; Dean (Linda) Wilkinson of Oakdale; Lois (Alan) Buffington of Ft. Collins, CO; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ron in 2017; son Randy Lee in 1962; brother Virtus “Buzzy” Sheets; brother-in-law Gary Wilkinson; and sister-in-law Patsy Wilkinson.