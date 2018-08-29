Bloodmobile set Sept. 10 in Albion

Albion will be hosting a Red Cross Bloodmobile on Monday, Sept. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Casey Community Building on the fairgrounds.

American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.

Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O negative and O positive, are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage.

Other upcoming blood drives will be:

• Friday, Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Genoa City Hall;

• Friday, Sept. 14, 12 noon to 6 p.m. at St. Anthony Parish Center, Cedar Rapids.