Petersburg wins two awards in ‘Keep Nebraska Beautiful’

The community of Petersburg received two awards at the 28th Annual Keep Nebraska Beautiful Luncheon and Awards Program which was held on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at the Lied Lodge and Conference Center, Arbor Day Farms in Nebraska City.

As residents of Petersburg were called to accept the Deanie Anderson Environmental, Class III first award, Sue Smith of Keep America Beautiful announced: “We have a community that boasts incredible turnout for environmental events throughout the year. Community ownership of projects is key as residents help determine their focus each year. From re-cycling events to community improvement projects, they work to improve and beautify their community. We couldn’t agree more and proudly present the Village of Petersburg the First Place Deanie Anderson Community Award.”

Petersburg also received the Overall Outstanding Deanie Anderson Award, 0 to 10,000 population. The Petersburg community was given a first place plaque, a traveling plaque and a monetary gift.

The community of Seward received first place in Class II, population of 2,500 to 10,000. Smith said, “Seward has long been a competitor of ours over the years. But wherever we are, they are also our true companions, working to make Seward a better place to live.”

Attending from Petersburg were Corey Stokes, Chairman of the Village Board, Ashley Thieman, Village Board Trustee, Bernie and Harry Cunningham.

Cunninghams were instrumental in compiling all the facts and submitting the award nomination.