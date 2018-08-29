St. Michael’s enrollment is 129 students

St. Michael’s School, Albion, started the 2018-19 school year with 129 students in preschool through eighth grade.

The count includes 107 K-8 students and 22 preschool students. The K-8 enrollment count is eight students lower than last year.

Preschool is the largest class at St. Michael’s this year, followed by the fourth grade at 19 students.

The beginning enrollment for each grade, including counts for boys and girls, is included in the August 29 issue of the Albion News.