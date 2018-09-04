Black Hills Energy awards BCDA Executive Director with scholarship

Black Hills Energy has awarded Boone County Development Agency (BCDA) Executive Director Michelle Olson with a scholarship to attend Heartland Economic Development Training in April. This training offers participants a unique economic development learning opportunity. The course uses a variety of training methods and formats that revolve around exercises in which participants, working in teams, present various case studies that incorporate a host of development related issues and challenges including: business development, workforce, managing an EDO, financial incentives, infrastructure, transportation, urban/rural issues, and ethics.