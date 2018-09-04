Boone County Freedom Walk set for Sunday

Boone County Freedom Walk ceremony, to commemorate 9/11, will be held this Sunday, Sept. 9, starting at 5 p.m. in Fuller Park, Albion.

Albion American Legion Post 162 and Sons of American Legion will host the annual commemoration.

After the walk, a free will donation barbecue will be held at the park.

This ceremony and walk have been held in Boone County since Sept. 11, 2001 to remember the lives lost in a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda. Everyone is welcome to attend.