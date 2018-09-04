Several downtown Albion businesses have made building facade improvements recently through the Downtown Revitalization Program. More businesses will be improved as the work continues. Business shown here are (top to bottom):
• Kelly’s Heating and Air Conditioning – new sign, awning, window and sidewalk;
• Schmadeke, Inc. building – new windows and door;
• Albion Dental Clinic – new sidewalk and signage.
Downtown businesses show DTR project improvements
