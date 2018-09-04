Newman Grove Public School enrollment declines to 170

Starting enrollment at Newman Grove Public School decreased this year to 170 total students in preschool through 12th grade.

This total is 22 students less than last year’s starting enrollment of 192 students.

Elementary starting enrollment totaled 106 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, down 11 students from last year’s starting count of 117.

Middle school starting enrollment, sixth through eighth grades, was 36, which is up two students from last year’s count of 34.

High school starting enrollment for grades nine through 12 was 28 students, which is 13 lower than last year’s total of 41. Last year’s senior class of 15 is replaced this year by a freshman class of five, and other high school classes had lower numbers.

A complete listing of the year-to-year comparisons of starting enrollments at Newman Grove for last year and the current year are listed in the Sept. 5 issue of the Albion News.