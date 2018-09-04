Omelet feed Sunday to support battle against childhood cancer

For the fifth annual year, an omelet feed hosted by Jenni and Justin DeWitt of Albion will take place Sunday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the KC Hall in Albion.

The feed will be free will donation and proceeds will go toward childhood cancer research.

Raffle tickets will be sold to enter a drawing to win a clock, handmade by Justin, with the words “God Is Good All The Time” inscribed on it.

The DeWitts aim to raise a total of $3,500.

The first $2,500 will be donated to Lolo’s Angels, a nonprofit located in Omaha, which funds life saving research for pediatric Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML), sponsors blood and bone marrow drives, and raises awareness for pediatric cancer.

An additional $1,000 will be donated to Sammy’s Superheroes Foundation based out of Columbus, a non-profit organization that donates to childhood cancer research projects across the country.

This cause hits close to home for the DeWitts, as their youngest son was diagnosed with leukemia in early 2012.

Six and a half years later, the cancer is gone and he is a healthy, active little boy.

But the scars that cancer left on the family have never gone away.

“When our son had cancer, we met so many amazing people and amazing kids who were all going through this, too,” Jenni said. “We think about it often and we can barely stand it. We just knew we had to do something to help in some way.”

So for five years, the DeWitts have hosted this event with the intent to aid those who are affected by cancer.

“This event is really important to our family,” Jenni said. “We appreciate any and all of the help we can get.”