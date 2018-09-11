BC/NG volleyers snare first win of season

With each match an inexperienced Boone Central/Newman Grove volleyball team – minus injured senior standout Carsen Grape – plays, Card Coach Jordynn Luettel sees progress.

After falling to 0-4 with a home loss to Guardian Angels Central Catholic Thursday and a pair of defeats in Saturday’s Boone Central Invitational, the Cardinals finished the tournament on a high note with its first victory of 2018.

“We are continuing to improve each time we play,” Luettel commented. “Our biggest obstacle is playing consistently aggressive volleyball from point one through 25.

“I was really proud of our girls this past weekend. In the first set of the day, we had one of our setters – Paige Nelson – go down with an ankle injury. Paige is one of the leaders on our team and an essential part of keeping our other girls going. The team had to adjust to a different offense and a few girls in new positions. However, they took it in stride, rallied back and came together as a team and were able to pull off our first win by the end of the day.”

That victory came in a hard-fought, three-set victory over Tekamah-Herman by scores of 12-25, 25-18, 25-19. Kylee Rasmussen (6) and Natalee Luettel (5) combined for 11 of BC/NG’s 19 kills in the match, and Caitlin Nelson added four. McKenna Haase had 18 assists for the Cards and was one of three players (Kelsey Thompson, Marysa Duerksen) to serve two aces. Thompson led the defensive effort with 10 digs. Haase made eight digs, Duerksen and Haley Greek seven apiece.

