Cardinal harriers excel in Norfolk Invite

Boone Central/Newman Grove’s cross country runners had impressive early-season performances for the second straight week at Friday’s Norfolk Catholic Invitational.

With weather conditions much more conducive to running success than the prior week’s season opener in Albion, Jordan Stopak and Sam Weeder led the BC/NG girls to the meet title at Norfolk, while the Cardinal boys placed a solid fourth in a 12-team field.

Stopak and Weeder ran 1-2 for the second straight week, flipping their finishes from the Boone Central Invitational. Stopak took gold Friday in a time of 20:40, just one second in front of Weeder (20:41). Katie Goodwater scored her second consecutive top ten finish, placing ninth with a time of 22:20.

Jonny Lindgren (18:27) placed 10th in the boys race despite fighting health issues and Bradley Schindel (18:48) was 14th with a second straight personal-best time.

“We did a good job at Norfolk – I think we made some solid progress from the week before, but it seems we still have a long ways to go,” commented Cardinal Coach Tom Dickey. “We’ve got some sick and dinged-up runners who will improve quickly when they get all healed up. I guess I’m just a bit impatient!

“I’m still very pleased with the effort I’m getting in races. For Jordan and Sam to go 1-2 again is really fantastic. Katie was just a few seconds off her personal best and Autumn (Simons) continues to progress. Having Jonny suffering from bronchitis didn’t help him, but to get 10th with that type of sickness is wonderful. Bradley has become our PR man – two races, two PRs! Scott (Wright) ran one of his best races ever, while Caleb (Kohl) continues to get faster.

“I really have nothing to complain about!”

Complete results in Print & Online editions of Albion News