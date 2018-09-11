Lakeview makes big plays to edge Cards in C1 grid battle

Frustration may have been the apt term to describe Boone Central/Newman Grove coaches and players following Friday’s high school football contest against Lakeview.

Although the Cardinals amassed 127 more total yards and 10 more first downs than visitors, two turnovers and several big plays by the Vikings led to a 21-13 victory for C1 #4 Lakeview (3-0).

Cadge Janssen’s early 34-yard touchdown run and an 87-yard kickoff return score by Lucas Thatcher helped stake Lakeview to a 21-7 halftime lead. The Cardinal defense did not allow a point following intermission, but a second interception and costly personal foul penalty stymied Boone Central/Newman Grove’s rally hopes in a hard-fought, hard-hitting contest.

“There are no moral victories,” stated Card Coach Mark Hudson. We had our opportunities vs. a quality Lakeview team.

“We did play much tougher than the previous week at Ord and eliminated many mistakes, but the kickoff return and some crucial penalties were the difference. If we can approach this week with the same focus and then play Friday with the same ‘motor,’ and eliminate mistakes, we hope to come out with a W.”

