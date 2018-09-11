School Board adopts budget for 2018-19

Newman Grove School Board adopted the 2018-19 school budget as presented after public hearings Monday night, Sept. 10.

The budget includes an increase of $101,211 in general fund property taxes for the coming year. However, the special building fund levy ($457,980 last year) was eliminated for the coming year.

This is the first year for the 20-year construction bond levy, which will require property taxes of 752,525.

Total property tax request will increase by $395,767 or 15.37 percent. Total tax rate will be .461041 compared to last year’s rate of .344192.

In other action Monday night, the board:

• approved advancement on the salary schedule per contract agreement for Erin Forre, curriculum director and Title I instructor;

• approved the Newman Grove Education Association as official bargaining agent for the district’s teaching staff.