Hausmann Construction will be holding a community outreach/informational meeting for the new Vo-Ag building for the Newman Grove School. The location of the meeting will be at Newman Grove Highschool and the date/time will be Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. The building will be approximately a 6,379 SF metal building with a 773 SF mezzanine level. Please contact Project Manager, John Weiser with any questions, 402-371-8650.