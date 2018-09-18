BC/NG volleyers continue to battle

Although the Boone Central/Newman Grove volleyball team extended half of six matches to three sets this past week, the Cardinals were unable to notch their second win of the 2018 season.

BC/NG began its week by hosting Crofton Sept. 11. The Warriors grabbed early momentum in the match, then overwhelmed the Cardinals 25-12, 25-8, 25-15.

BC/NG was unable to get its attack in gear, registering just nine kills in the match.

A strong Stanton team topped Boone Central/Newman Grove 25-4, 25-12 Thursday, as the Mustangs hosted a triangular. Kylee Rasmussen had four kills to lead the Cards. BC/NG defeated Norfolk Catholic 25-22 in the opening set of its second Thursday match, but the Knights rallied to a 2-1 win by scores of 25-14, 25-12. Rasmussen paced the attack with eight kills. Luettel and Caitlin Nelson had four kills apiece, as Paige Nelson (10) and Haase (8) combined for 18 assists.

Boone Central/Newman Grove was in action at the Central City Invitational Saturday, opening with a 25-17, 25-13 loss to Hastings. The Cardinals again struggled on the attack, with only eight kills. BC/NG fell short in a hard-fought 22-25, 25-21, 21-25 loss to Adams Central despite registering 27 kills. Rasmussen (8), Luettel (7) and Paige Nelson (5) led kills, and Nelson also had 15 assists. In another three-set battle, Boone Central/Newman Grove dropped a 25-22, 21-25, 25-27 decision to Holdrege. Rasmussen hit double figures with 10 kills and received support from Luettel (8) and Caitlin Nelson (6).

Further details in Print & Online editions of Albion News