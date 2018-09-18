Beef Quality Assurance workshop set here Sept. 25

A free Beef Quality Assurance training seminar will be held in Albion on Tuesday, Sept. 25, hosted by Town and Country Veterinary Clinic, Country Partners Coop-Sup’s Location/Purina, Albion Livestock Market and Zoetis.

The training will take place at the Boone County Fairgrounds. It will begin with a demonstration/wet lab in the horse arena at 6 p.m., and will then move to the Boone County Event Center where a brisket supper will be served.

The seminar will continue with the BQA training and program.

There will be no cost to producers for this training seminar. An RSVP is requested by the end of the day on Wednesday, Sept. 19 by calling 402-395-5025.

Many producers may already be aware of the changes coming as early as January 2019. Packing companies are beginning to require producers be BQA Certified to provide their product to them.

BQA brings a level of consumer confidence and assuredness that the end product was raised with best practices and husbandry, resulting in a wholesome and safe food product. This provides producers a great opportunity to become certified if they have not already.

Beef Quality Assurance is a nationally coordinated, state implemented program that provides systematic information to U.S. beef producers and beef consumers on how common sense husbandry techniques can be coupled with accepted scientific knowledge to raise cattle under optimum management and environmental conditions.