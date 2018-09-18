Brodersen is gold in BC Invite

Boone Central sophomore Abby Brodersen eclipsed the field Saturday to win the gold medal in the Albion Invitational girls golf tournament at the Albion Country Club.

Brodersen’s 18-hole score of 86 was 11 strokes in front of her nearest challenger. Her performance also helped the Cardinals place third in the team standings.

Scotus captured the tourney championship with a team total of 411, followed by Oakland-Craig (434). Boone Central’s 445 team score was five strokes better than fourth-place Fullerton.

Brodersen was a model of consistency Saturday, posting nine-hole rounds of 43/43. The next-best nine-hole rounds were a pair of 47s by runner-up medalist Jaycee Ternus of Scotus (47/50-97) and fourth-place Brenna Houdersheldt of Shelby-Rising City (47/54-101).

