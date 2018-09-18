Busy in the fields: Harvest underway for silage, high moisture corn, soybeans

Silage harvest has been underway since early September in much of Boone County.

Some high moisture corn harvest and soybean harvest was also taking place last week, and many area producers were making harvest preparations.

Yields have been good to excellent in areas that did not have hail or wind damage. In many cases, dryland yields have exceeded expectations. Abundant rainfall has created excellent growing conditions across much of Nebraska.

Based on Sept. 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2018 corn crop is forecast at 1.85 billion bushels, up 10 percent from last year’s production to reach a record high, according to to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Area harvested for grain, at 9.35 million corn acres, is up one percent from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 198 bushels per acre, up 17 bushels from last year. Both yield and production are new record highs if realized.

Soybean production is forecast at 338 million bushels, up four percent from last year and also at a record high.

Area for soybean harvest, at 5.45 million acres, is down four percent from 2017. Yield is forecast at 62 bushels per acre, up 4.5 bushels from a year ago.

In mid-September, both corn and soybean conditions rated 82 percent good to excellent.