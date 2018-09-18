Cardinals roll past Arlington

After a pair of tough losses to Class C1 Top 10 teams, the Boone Central/Newman Grove Cardinals got back on track Friday night and rode the rails to a 35-6 victory at Arlington.

Offensive and defensive touchdowns in the second quarter boosted an eight-point Cardinal lead to a commanding 28-6 advantage at halftime. Although BC/NG added just one more score following intermission, the host Eagles were never able to threaten against a stout Card defensive effort.

“Pleased with the performance Friday,” acknowledged Cardinal Coach Mark Hudson. “Our quarterback and receivers did a very good job executing the game plan. We were able to exploit some coverages early and get them on their heels, where we could keep them guessing the rest of the night.

“Defensively, besides one blown coverage, we played very well against a power football team.

“I’m very proud of the hard work and willingness to be coachable that these young men have displayed – we have come a long way in two weeks,” Hudson praised. “We did get a little banged up, so we may have to move some people around and get some who didn’t play as much ready to go this week.”

