Clarice Luettel

Clarice Josephine Luettel, 90, of Albion, passed away Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

She is survived by a niece Eileen Lechner Phillips (Scott Phillips) of Lawrence, KS; nephews: Jim (Jan) Lechner and Rob (Michelle) Lechner of Omaha; John (Mindie) Lechner of Oronoco, MN; great nieces Sarah Norwood of Omaha, Daphne (Austin) Reynolds of Leavenworth, KS and Molly Lechner of Oronoco, MN; great nephews Jared (Alex) Norwood of Phoenix, AZ; Colin Phillips of Beaumont, TX; Mike (Kendra) Norwood, Reed Lechner, Jeff Lechner and Jackson Lechner all of Omaha, and Joey Lechner of Oronoco, MN; brothers-in-law: Flavian (Pat) Luettel of Albion, Bernard Luettel of Omaha; sister-in-law; Mary (Henry) Starman of Albion; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Florian; sisters: Marjorie Leibel, Lois N. Lechner and an infant sister; brother: Francis ‘Bud’ Leibel; niece and goddaughter Mary Jo Lechner Nordman; brothers-in-law: Joseph M. Lechner, Clem (Frances) Luettel, Lawrence (Florence) Luettel, Greg (Phil) Luettel, LaVern Luettel and Alvin (Mildred) Luettel; sisters- in-law: Martha Luettel, Emma (Joe) Koch, Marcella (George) Stokes, Stella (Harold) Stokes, Darlene Luettel and Jean Luettel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday Sept. 21, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Memorials should be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.