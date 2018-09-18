Lila E. Ritter

Lila Elaine Ritter, 86, formerly of Norfolk, passed away Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

She is survived by her daughter Elaine Paulson of Albion; two granddaughters and five great grandchildren: Amber Johannes and her son Gage of Columbus; Hailey (Steven Marsh) Paulson and their children Ayden, Kaylynn, Meekah, and Myloh of Albion; two sisters: Lillian (Marvin) Doerr of Petersburg, IL and Diann (Jim) Goetz of Plainview; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lila was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vern, granddaughter Jessica Stuthman, brother Alan Shermer, and sisters-in-law JoAnn Shermer and Jeanie Shermer.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk.

Levander Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences by be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.