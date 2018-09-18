Petersburg Community Club all-community meeting provides information

Petersburg Community Club organized an all-community meeting on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Approximately 100 people attended.

As stated at the meeting, “The village of Petersburg has long been admired for pulling together to keep the town alive.”

However, like most communities across the nation, volunteerism for different activities has been lacking.

Financial information shared by the Petersburg Community Club is listed below in a chart made by the Petersburg Press. It shows all events, volunteers needed, income, expenses, attendance and budget.

Petersburg Community Club President Tina Stokes led the meeting and had many leaders from community organizations speak and share thoughts and ideas.

Dale Salber, who represented the Rescue Squad, said it is a volunteer group, men and women. They work closely with the fire department, but they have their own meetings and their own budget. He emphasized that they need more responders. There is only one in the rescue squad who is under the age of 30. There are a few who are over the age of 60 and are considering retirement.

The Rescue Squad meets monthly and law requires that they all have continuing education.

He especially invited nurses in the area to consider becoming a member of the squad, because they could step in and add another person to help them. They have the advantage of the health education background.

Hank Thieman spoke about the Petersburg Industrial Development Corporation (PDIC) and their positive impact to the village.

