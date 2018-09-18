Weeder, Stopak 1-2 again as Lady Card harriers win title

The Boone Central/Newman Grove cross country teams had an outstanding day at the Scotus Invitational near Columbus Thursday, meeting team goals and winning the girls competition.

The Lady Cardinals edged host Scotus 29-31, with Sam Weeder and Jordan Stopak running 1-2 for the third straight meet.The BC/NG boys placed a solid fifth in a 13-team field, led by medalists Jonny Lindgren and Bradley Schindel.

Weeder leaned ahead of her teammate at the finish to win the girls race – her second gold medal of the season. Both Weeder and Stopak recorded times of 21:06 – a personal record for Stopak.

Lindgren took fourth place with a time of 18:08 and Schindel set a personal record for the third consecutive week, placing fifth in 18:13.

“We made some really good progress this week. It was great that we could accomplish a couple important goals,” Card Coach Tom Dickey commented. “First of all, the girls really needed to cut into the margin that Scotus previously had on us. By beating them, we obviously did that. Our steady improvement by all the girls ensures that success. Next, the boys needed to score under 100 points, which was a pretty big undertaking. Scoring 99 just got the job done!”

