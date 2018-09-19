Area fire/rescue personnel train at mini fire school here

Albion Fire and Rescue hosted a mini fire school at its fire station and training facility last Saturday, Sept. 15.

Some 42 personnel from 10 area departments took part in the training. Departments represented were Albion, Clarkson, Genoa, Lindsay, Madison, Newman Grove, Petersburg, Primrose, Silver Creek and St. Edward.

Three course tracks were available. Thirteen members took New Car Technology which was taught by Chuck Hoffman of the State Fire Marshal Training Division.

Brian Busse, also from the State Fire Marshal Training Division, along with Steve Oseka, Luke Niedbalski, Brian Magarin and Zach Klein taught Propane Emergencies to 12 firemen. This course was a combination of classroom time and live fire experiences.

The Emergency Medical Services track included four classroom courses, as well as time on the Simulation In Motion Nebraska (SIM-NE) truck. There were 17 participants in the EMS courses, which included Care of Bariatric Patients and EMS from Alpha to Omega (taught by Dave Gifford of Gretna/CHI) and Obstetrics and The New Triage (taught by Debbie Von Seggern-Johnson of North Bend/UNMC).

Instructors with the SIM-NE truck were Adele Anderson of Madison, CJ Prewitt of Norfolk and Jeff Whennell, assistant manager of operations for SIM-NE.