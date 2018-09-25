Cleland is new city clerk

Karen Cleland, a United States Air Force vet, has recently been appointed to Newman Grove city clerk/treasurer.

Cleland began her new position on Aug. 23 and officially took office on Sept. 13. Prior to accepting this role, she worked at South Side Lounge for nine years, where she especially enjoyed the staff and employers.

According to Cleland, applying for the city clerk position did not come lightly.

“Change can be scary and difficult especially when you have a set routine and have that comfort zone,” Cleland said. “I wanted something new and different in my life, applying for this job gave me that opportunity.”

After living in Newman Grove for the past 12 years, Cleland said she’s finally getting the chance to meet and know the residents in the community.

“I hope to accomplish the tasks in front of me to best serve my community and the citizens of Newman Grove,” Cleland said.

Cleland, who is a 1977 Newman Grove High School graduate, has an associate’s degree in business administration.

Cleland has been happily married for 23 years and has a son and daughter, as well as two grandchildren, who reside in California, as well as one daughter who is a senior at Newman Grove Public School. She enjoys gardening, football, reading and traveling.