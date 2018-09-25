Dirt work could start soon on fairgrounds building

If weather conditions allow, dirt work could begin by early October for the new agriculture education and exhibit building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

The building site, southeast of the fairgrounds outdoor arena, was expected to be staked this week, according to a notification from the general contractor Rathman-Manning Corp. of Chapman to Architect Ryan Stearns of Joseph R. Hewgley and Associates, Inc., North Platte.

Site preparation and excavation was expected to begin in the first week of October — again depending on weather.

Chuck Rolf, member of both the Boone County Ag Society and the project advisory committee, said the fence south of the site will likely be removed to reshape the hill.

A preconstruction meeting was held with the architect and contractor on Sept. 12.

Stearns said some minor changes have been made to the building plan in conference with the committee. These include the widening of several overhead doors to 22 feet. The office area was shifted 25 feet to the west and walls in the conference room were “squared up” to allow more efficient use of space.

None of these changes is expected to have an effect on the final bid price of $2,966,035.

Weather will play a key role in all preconstruction phases this fall. If weather conditions are favorable, some concrete could be formed and poured before winter.

Completion is not anticipated until early 2020. The existing livestock buildings will be used for the 2019 fair, with demolition and removal of the existing pens and show arena planned after the 2019 fair.