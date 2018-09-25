New bin facility at Cedar Rapids co-op now accepting soybeans

Country Partners Cooperative has announced the opening of its new bin facility in Cedar Rapids, which is now accepting soybeans.

The facility includes two new bins that together provide 1.5 million bushels of additional upright steel storage and 20,000 bushels per hour dumping capacity. It is designed to allow for faster dumping speeds at harvest to meet producers’ needs.

“We are pleased to introduce the new Cedar Rapids facility. This state of the art facility has been built to provide the speed and space needed to keep up with modern day producers and the foresight of years to come,” said Scott Hillius, vice president of Grain.

Country Partners Cooperative received its first beans at the new facility on Saturday, Sept. 22. The unusually wet weather this spring and summer made the construction of this facility especially challenging, but it remained a priority to complete. The increased storage space reduces expensive seasonal transfers and improves merchandising opportunities through the elimination of forced sales at harvest time. This facility complements other assets in the Cedar Rapids area.

In Gothenburg, Country Partners is also nearing completion of a permanent corn storage bunker. This stand-alone site will be supported by two scales (inbound and outbound), an office, sampling equipment, and high-speed drive-over conveyors rated at nearly 55,000 bushels per hour.