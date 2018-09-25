Newman Grove science students earn OWH award

Newman Grove students were honored last week with a 2018 Master Conservationist of the Year award by the Omaha World-Herald.

Over the past 16 summers, high school students there have collected valuable data on Shell Creek that flows through the town.

The monitoring program helped to influence agricultural producers to make significant changes in their management practices that in 2017 resulted in Shell Creek becoming the only stream to ever be “delisted” from the Environmental Protection Agency’s impaired waters list.

