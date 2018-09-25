Town honors soldier with send-off last week

Last Wednesday, residents gave Newman Grove resident and Army National Guard soldier Nicole Thompson a community-wide send-off, as she deployed for training last week.

Thompson will be sent overseas to Kuwait for about 10 months.

Community members adorned in patriotic outfits lined the streets last week and waved flags as Thompson headed out.

Students were excused from school to attend the send-off. Numerous children made supportive signs.

American Legion Post 73 led the parade. Newman Grove Fire and Rescue, along with Fire and Iron Motorcycle MC Station 102, escorted Thompson out of town.

Thompson’s husband, Grant, will be caring for their four children while she is away.