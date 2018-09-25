Upcoming events in Petersburg

Community Club

to meet Oct. 1

The Petersburg Community Club will be meeting on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at 8 p.m. at Legion.

Meeting is open to the public.

Village Board

meeting is Oct. 2

The Village of Petersburg regular monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the village office.

Meeting is open to the public.

Bloodmobile

at Legion

today, Sept. 26

The Petersburg Bloodmobile will be held at the Petersburg Legion today, Sept. 26 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Blood donations are welcome from area residents.