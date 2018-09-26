Car catches fire near Albion Dental Clinic

A car caught fire early afternoon Wednesday, Sept. 26, in front of Albion Dental Clinic in Albion. Albion Fire and Rescue received a 911 call at 12:54 p.m. and they were on scene by 12:59 p.m. Chief of Police Brent Lipker was on scene at 12:56 p.m. and attempted to extinguish under the hood, as the car’s front was completely engulfed in flames. The red Pontiac Grand Prix belonged to Randall and Julie Benson of Newman Grove. The fire is believed to have been caused by electrical issues with the battery. No injuries were reported. Albion Fire and Rescue left the scene at 1:28 p.m. after successfully putting out the fire.