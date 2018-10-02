Attorney Katie Sharp joins Jarecki Maul P.C., L.L.O.

Fullerton native Katie Sharp has recently accepted a position as an associate attorney at Jarecki Maul P.C., L.L.O. in Albion.

In her new role, Sharp will be working on both transactional and litigation matters.

Prior to accepting the position in August, Sharp clerked at the Lancaster County Public Defender’s Office during law school.

Sharp graduated from Fullerton High School in 2011. She then received a bachelor of arts degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University where she majored in English. She graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in May of 2018 and was admitted to the practice of law in the State of Nebraska on Sept. 27, 2018.

Sharp recently moved back to Fullerton with her husband, Schuyler Sharp, and the couple bought a house. They were married on Aug. 11, 2018 in Fullerton.

Together they have a golden retriever, Lily. When she’s not working, Sharp enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with family and friends.

Sharp said she initially wanted to pursue a career that would allow her to help people—so she landed on a career in law.

“I have always loved reading, writing and problem-solving,” Sharp said. “Being an attorney allows me to combine all of my interests.”

Sharp said she thoroughly enjoys meeting and interacting with people every day.

“I also enjoy the challenges of my job,” Sharp said. “The problems presented to me vary greatly and I am continually learning. I enjoy finding solutions to each unique problem, while also getting to know my clients.”

As an attorney, Sharp said she ultimately hopes to help people.

“Many clients come to us during difficult times, sometimes feeling like the whole world is against them,” Sharp said. “I hope to provide hope and reassurance and also help them reach an amiable solution.”