All-Community survey was major discussion at PCC meeting

Petersburg Community Club met Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at the Legion Club. Topics discussed were an All Community meeting survey, float design, and Punkin’ Chunkin’TM,

President Tina Stokes tabulated the recent survey from the All Community meeting. The one event which seemed to be very popular was the carnival, but many felt new ideas are needed.

However, more volunteers are needed.

Members looked at the results of the survey, but it’s difficult to completely discern which activities should be cut, if any.

Allen Thorberg said he had become very frustrated 10 years ago, but some how things did work out.

Welcoming people who move to the area may provide an opportunity to meet with people and explain the benefits of belonging to the club. There presently is a committee in place.

Jordan Anderson asked what the responsibility of the club is.

President Stokes felt that this is something that perhaps needs to be explored further. The mission statement has been written many years ago and needs updating. It was developed prior to the beginning of the Petersburg Industrial Development Corporation. Some responses would be directed to the development group or village.

There is a possibility that people are afraid to bring ideas to the meetings thinking they won’t be heard.

Stokes asked if there is some group which could take something we are doing and perhaps do it.

The club will try to engage more residents perhaps through the welcome committee and social media.

