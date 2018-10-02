History study will open new Arts Council season Oct. 15: Farewell Angelina to perform Oct. 28

The Albion Area Arts Council (AAAC) will begin its 39th season with a four-session study of Nebraska history led by retired Boone Central history teacher Arnie Johnson.

The weekly sessions will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays, starting Oct. 15 and continuing through Nov. 5, in the Harmony Homes Recreation Room in Albion.

Farewell Angelina

“Farewell Angelina,” a female country music quartet, will present the season’s first concert on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.

The concert will be held at the Boone Central Performance Gym

This group was recently named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s “10 new Country Artists You Need to Know” and was cited Taste of Country’s 2017 “Hot Seat Rising Artist.”

Named after a haunting Bob Dylan song, Farewell Angelina features heart-stopping harmonies over blazing double violins.

A band of longtime friends, the girls all met pursuing their dreams in Nashville, TN. Each had deeply respected and admired each other while they were building successful solo careers, touring and recording with top artists, and writing songs for some of country music’s biggest hitmakers.

They are currently touring and will make only two appearances in Nebraska.

